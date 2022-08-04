After turning up to Suzuka with a managerial suit and briefcase Yoshimura SERT Motul Team rider Gregg Black finds himself back on riding duties for the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship after team-mate Xavier Siméon had to withdraw from the race after a positive test for Covid-19.

Black gets back behind the handlebars of the #1 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and is due to ride alongside the rider who replaced him for this event, Japanese rider Kazuki Watanbe and fellow Frenchman Sylvain Guintoli, notwithstanding a hand injury for the latter in testing.



"Yeah, a bit of a change! It's a hard situation at the moment because, you know, COVID. And a lot of things are changing," explained Black



"So, to start off with, I was supposed to be like Captain Rider, which is, of course, a bit special for me.



"I could understand the situation with Kazuki riding here in Japan. We know he's fast. Then I was on the bike for the test too, and I was also quick. Then Sylvain tested positive to COVID, so it was an easy decision for me to ride the bike."



With the title-leading bike at his disposal, Black is confident for the weekend ahead.



"It's the first time I've been here with a really competitive bike, the Yoshimura package is a great package. The Bridgestone tyres worked really well here, we have known that for many years. So I am very happy to be on a really performant bike. And we know with this package that we will be be right with the leaders."

Ad

FIM EWC Nigon gets in the family way for EWC Suzuka 8 Hours 40 MINUTES AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC Suzuka 8 Hours Home Heroes Pt1 40 MINUTES AGO