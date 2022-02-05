Xavier Siméon is planning for a “beautiful” but ‘tough’ home round of the FIM Endurance World Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in June.

Belgian ace Siméon, who helped Yoshimura SERT Motul win the FIM EWC Team’s title in 2021 while also partnering Frenchmen Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli to the Drivers’ crown, was speaking during yesterday’s press conference to launch the 24H SPA EWC Motos, scheduled as round two of the EWC season from June 2-5.



“I grew up in the paddock of World Endurance so I grew up in Spa,” said Siméon, whose famous father Michel was a previous winner the 24 Hours of Liège, which took place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps as a round of the EWC from 1973-2001. “I never had the chance to have a local race when I ride in MotoGP and Moto2 so it will be a very proud moment for me to come back on this beautiful track.



“I didn’t ride a lot in Spa in my career but for sure I had more opportunities than my opponents so I know perfectly the track”



“I know it will be a very challenging race, 24 hours will be very demanding for the riders, the bikes, it will be the toughest race of the season.”

Ad

FIM EWC Watch the 24H SPA EWC Motos press conference from 19h00 CET today 14 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Circuit transformation: Iconic venue revving up for FIM EWC comeback with 24H SPA EWC Motos 15 HOURS AGO