The race to win the FIM Endurance World Championship, which includes the revived 24H SPA EWC Motos, will be played out live on TV and on demand in Belgium following confirmation of an agreement between EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events and RTBF.

Facilitated by Zelos Media, a subsidiary of the group founded by Freddy Tacheny, the agreement brings the ultimate high-speed test of bike and rider to audiences throughout Belgium, starting with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France from tomorrow (16-17 April).

All EWC races will be available live in full on RTBF’s Auvio streaming service and via a highlights package on the Tipik, a television channel owned and operated by RTBF. That means full live coverage of the 24H SPA EWC Motos (4-5 June), which revives the spirit of the 24 Heures de Liège, once an EWC calendar mainstay, as the legendary Ardennes track hosts international-level motorbike racing for the first time since 2001 on a revamped layout.

The 2022 EWC calendar also includes the Suzuka 8 Hours (7 August) in Japan and the 100th anniversary edition of the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, which makes for a third 24-hour EWC race from 17-18 September.

Yoshimura SERT Motul rider Xavier Siméon from Belgium was part of the Suzuki-powered team that won the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship, while the frontrunning BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is based in the country.

Six bike manufacturers and three tyre companies will be represented with 13 current or former EWC champions featuring in the 52-bike line-up for the 24 Heures Motos.

