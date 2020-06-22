FIM EWC

Ben Godfrey has fatal accident at Donington Park

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: Fimewc.com

ByFimewc.com
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

From our partner Fimewc.com

Mototech EWC Team rider Ben Godfrey lost his life on Sunday following a collision. The young British rider had been taking part in a practice session.

Ben Godfrey – Belgian team Mototech EWC Team’s new recruit – had just turned 25. The British Superstock 1000 rider had joined Mototech at the 8 Hours of Sepang, and was slated to get back in the saddle of the Yamaha Mototech at the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August.

FIM EWC

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team training session at Zolder

17/06/2020 AT 08:12

On Sunday 21 June, Ben Godfrey succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a collision with another rider during a practice session on the Donington Park circuit.

We at Eurosport Events wish to express our deepest condolences to Ben’s family and friends.

L’article Ben Godfrey has fatal accident at Donington Park est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC

One number, one story – No Limits Motor Team’s 44 caliber

16/06/2020 AT 06:59
FIM EWC

Get well wishes for Christophe Guyot

11/06/2020 AT 10:33
Related Topics
FIM EWC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

FIM EWC

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team training session at Zolder

17/06/2020 AT 08:12
FIM EWC

One number, one story – No Limits Motor Team’s 44 caliber

16/06/2020 AT 06:59
FIM EWC

Get well wishes for Christophe Guyot

11/06/2020 AT 10:33
FIM EWC

One number, one story – Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto

11/06/2020 AT 08:28

Latest Videos

Play Icon
FIM EWC

Bike goes up in flames at eight hours of Oschersleben

00:03:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Team SRC Kawasaki France lead after 6 hours

00:03:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Mike Di Meglio: I'm so happy for everyone

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Honda France reign supreme at Bol d'Or

00:02:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleBMW Motorrad World Endurance Team training session at Zolder
Next articleBundesliga's domestic broadcast rights deals for four seasons worth about 4.4 bln euros-DFL