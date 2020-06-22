Ben Godfrey has fatal accident at Donington Park

From our partner Fimewc.com

Mototech EWC Team rider Ben Godfrey lost his life on Sunday following a collision. The young British rider had been taking part in a practice session.

Ben Godfrey – Belgian team Mototech EWC Team’s new recruit – had just turned 25. The British Superstock 1000 rider had joined Mototech at the 8 Hours of Sepang, and was slated to get back in the saddle of the Yamaha Mototech at the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August.

On Sunday 21 June, Ben Godfrey succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a collision with another rider during a practice session on the Donington Park circuit.

We at Eurosport Events wish to express our deepest condolences to Ben’s family and friends.

