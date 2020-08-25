Between 2 Wheels: 24 Heures Motos special live on Facebook and YouTube

From our partner Fimewc.com

With only a few days to go for the 24 Heures Motos, Between 2 Wheels, our programme bringing you the latest from the FIM EWC, will be live from 6.30pm CET on Tuesday 25 August on Facebook and YouTube.

Between 2 Wheels will be speaking to two high-profile guests. Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO, the organizers of the 24 Heures Motos, and François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championships, will be Ed Leigh’s guests in this new episode.

They will discuss the upheaval in the championship, with the cancellation of the Bol d’Or and Suzuka and the addition to the calendar of a new race at the end of the September: the 12 Hours of Estoril.

Their conversation will, of course, also revolve around the 24 Heures Motos. The race will be held without any spectators, but some exciting new programming is on the cards to take fans to the heart of the action.

The programme airs live from 6.30pm onwards on Tuesday 25 August on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Check it out!

