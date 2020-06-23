Between 2 Wheels – Episode 2 live on Facebook and YouTube

From our partner Fimewc.com

A new episode of Between 2 Wheels, our program bringing you news from the FIM Endurance World Championship, will go live on Facebook and YouTube from 6.30pm CET on Tuesday 23 June.

In Episode 2 of Between 2 Wheels, host Ed Leigh will be talking to four EWC players. He will be in the workshop with Damien Saulnier, the team manager of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, and chat to SERT rider Gregg Black, YART Yamaha rider Marvin Fritz and Wójcik Racing Team rider Gino Rea.

