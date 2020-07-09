From our partner Fimewc.com

Watch the new episode of Between 2 Wheels, bringing you the latest from the FIM Endurance World Championship, live from 6.30pm CET on Thursday 9 July on Facebook and YouTube.

The guests on Episode 3 of Between 2 Wheels are Yvan Haberkorn, one of the creators of Ducati factory-supported Team ERC Endurance, and his high-profile rider Randy de Puniet; Tati Team Beaujolais Racing rider Alan Techer, and Jérémy Guarnoni, who rides for Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar.

FIM EWC One number, one story – The secrets of Tati Team Beaujolais Racing 07/07/2020 AT 06:57

Between 2 Wheels airs on Thursday 9 July from 6.30pm CET on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel.

Check it out!

L’article Between 2 Wheels – Episode 3 live on Facebook and YouTube est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Randy de Puniet back on the ERC Endurance Ducati at Le Mans 04/07/2020 AT 10:23