The 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship final – the 12 Hours of Estoril – takes place this Saturday. Between 2 Wheels, our programme bringing you the latest from the FIM EWC, will feature Christian Lavieille, the winner of the last endurance race held at Estoril, and three of the riders seeking the win in Portugal on 26 September. Between 2 Wheels will be live from 6.30pm CET today (Tuesday 22 September) on Facebook and YouTube.

Between 2 Wheels is looking back and ahead with this episode. For the Estoril special, Ed Leigh will be talking to Christian Lavieille, a co-winner of the last FIM Endurance World Championship race to be held at Estoril. Lavieille and his teammates Arnaud Van Den Bosch and Jean-Michel Bayle won the 8 Hours of Estoril for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team on 28 May 2000.

FIM EWC Thrilling finale coming up at Estoril this Saturday 3 HOURS AGO

The winner of 2020’s 12 Hours of Estoril might well be one of the other three guests on the programme. Wójcik Racing Team rider Gino Rea, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider Xavier Simeon and Moto Ain rider Roberto Rolfo will be sharing their opinions and setting out their goals as the clock ticks down to the 2019-2020 FIM EWC grand finale.

The Between 2 Wheels Estoril special airs live from 6.30pm onwards today (Tuesday 22 September) on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Check it out!

FIM EWC BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team set to wrap up a fantastic first season 17 HOURS AGO