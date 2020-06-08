FIM EWC

Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

Image credit: Fimewc.com

ByFimewc.com
9 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

From our partner Fimewc.com

Between 2 Wheels is a new programme about the FIM Endurance World Championship. Watch the first episode live tomorrow (Tuesday 9 June) starting at 6.30pm CET on Facebook and YouTube.

Each episode of this brand-new programme features four people involved in the Endurance World Championship. In the first episode, hosts Michel Turco and Ed Leigh will be talking to YART Yamaha team manager Mandy Kainz, F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider Freddy Foray, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider Xavier Simeon and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar rider David Checa.

FIM EWC

24 Heures Motos behind closed doors

04/06/2020 AT 13:54

You can watch the first episode of Between 2 Wheels tomorrow (Tuesday 9 June) starting at 6.30pm on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel.

Check it out!

FIM EWC

ERC Endurance all set for the 24 Heures Motos

03/06/2020 AT 09:01
FIM EWC

One number, one story – 90 for Team LRP Poland

02/06/2020 AT 08:31
