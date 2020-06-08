Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

From our partner Fimewc.com

Between 2 Wheels is a new programme about the FIM Endurance World Championship. Watch the first episode live tomorrow (Tuesday 9 June) starting at 6.30pm CET on Facebook and YouTube.

Each episode of this brand-new programme features four people involved in the Endurance World Championship. In the first episode, hosts Michel Turco and Ed Leigh will be talking to YART Yamaha team manager Mandy Kainz, F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider Freddy Foray, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider Xavier Simeon and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar rider David Checa.

You can watch the first episode of Between 2 Wheels tomorrow (Tuesday 9 June) starting at 6.30pm on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel.

Check it out!

