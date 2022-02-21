Gregg Black’s bid to win the FIM Endurance World Championship for a third season running is underway and on-track following a successful test in Spain earlier this month.
The 31-year-old back-to-back EWC champion was on testing duty for partner Bridgestone at the Circuit de Alméria.
Afterwards, the Yoshimura SERT Motul rider said: “I’m happy to be back on the factory bike with the team. It’s been a long break since Most. It’s good to get together to ask questions and see if we still know how to ride after such a long time.
“We’ve already started quite fast and can see the potential of the bike is good. The tyres are good and we managed a 35.2s which is over three seconds faster than in previous years.”
Black continued: “It’s a brilliant feeling to be a double world champion and it was a great team effort to get the title in 2021. It’s always hard work to get the second back-to-back win and I think the third one will be even harder, especially with all the teams doing a lot of work. But we can already see, from this test, that we have a good performance.
“I’m really pleased with the way we’re going forward and think we can be quite confident. I can’t wait to get back out riding at Le Mans with the new set-up.”
Photo:Arnaud Despelchain/www.suzuki-racing.com
Afterwards, the Yoshimura SERT Motul rider said: “I’m happy to be back on the factory bike with the team. It’s been a long break since Most. It’s good to get together to ask questions and see if we still know how to ride after such a long time.
“We’ve already started quite fast and can see the potential of the bike is good. The tyres are good and we managed a 35.2s which is over three seconds faster than in previous years.”
Black continued: “It’s a brilliant feeling to be a double world champion and it was a great team effort to get the title in 2021. It’s always hard work to get the second back-to-back win and I think the third one will be even harder, especially with all the teams doing a lot of work. But we can already see, from this test, that we have a good performance.
“I’m really pleased with the way we’re going forward and think we can be quite confident. I can’t wait to get back out riding at Le Mans with the new set-up.”
Photo:Arnaud Despelchain/www.suzuki-racing.com
Ad
L’article Black: EWC title triple tough to achieve but testing brings early hope est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
Tati Team Beringer Racing brings in more big guns for EWC
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
EWC officials attend FIM Commissions Conference
FIM EWC
Check out the 2022 EWC event guides
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad