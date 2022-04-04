Gregg Black expects to be fully fit to start his bid for more FIM Endurance World Championship title glory at Le Mans next week (14-17 April).

The reigning EWC champion crashed his Suzuki on the first day of the official Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos, albeit not before he enjoyed some useful running for his Yoshimura SERT Motul team.



“The first day went well, in dry conditions with sunshine,” said Frenchman Black. “We were able to set good times in racing conditions. We are quite satisfied with the new settings and developments on the bike. It bodes well for the race. I had the only opportunity of the day to start on new tyres for a quick lap but I did a high side between the Dunlop curve and the Chapelle corner. It was a pretty quick fall and then it started to rain. Having a little pain in my ankle I didn't ride the second day to recover and be in shape for the race within a week.”

