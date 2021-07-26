After the first two races of the 2021 season of the FIM EWC, two teams are neck and neck in the Superstock class. National Motos claimed victory at Le Mans in June while BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers recently won the 12 Hours of Estoril.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, a Kawasaki-mounted independent team, had a tough start to the season. Their problems began in the practice sessions preceding the 24 Heures Motos when a crash and a fire destroyed their bikes. The French team who are based in Nevers, near the Magny-Cours circuit, nevertheless managed to line up on the grid of the 24 Heures Motos. During the race at Le Mans, two crashes slowed down the team, who still managed to finish second on the Superstock podium.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers got their own back and scored full marks at the 12 Hours of Estoril with the Superstock pole position, the lead 8 hours into the race and the win – in all, 50 points that have enabled the team to move up in the Superstock World Cup standings to a mere 2 points behind National Motos.

Romain Mangé, team manager of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, describes the largely problem-free race in Portugal. “We had some overheating problems, like everyone else. Towards the end we had some clutch issues. It held on till the end, but it’s just as well the race finished when it did. We had no warning signs and no crashes during practice or the race. We had to redo a racing engine on Friday evening. That was our only uncertainty all week. These days the level is very high, even in Superstock, so riders are always pushing to the limit. When there are no crashes and no technical issues, in the end it pays off. We have fast riders. And we’re fast in the pits. We’re the Superstock team who spent the least time in the pit box.”

In Portugal, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers were shored up by Loris Cresson, a Belgian rider who competes in Superbike, standing in for Anthony Loiseau, who was unavailable. Loris Cresson clearly appreciated the values and the feel of Endurance.

At the Bol d’Or, the final of the FIM Endurance World Cup for the Superstock teams, the usual three-rider line-up comprising Jonathan Hardt, Julien Pilot and Anthony Loiseau should be in the saddle of the Kawasaki #24. There are two points separating BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers from National Motos at the top of the standings, and 65 points are up for grabs at the Bol d’Or in September.

