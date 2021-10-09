BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were quickest off the mark this morning despite the chilly weather at Most. The factory BMW team were ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and Wójcik Racing Team during warm-up.

The programme of the FIM EWC final was slightly disrupted by fog this morning at Most. The warm-up, which was delayed by a few minutes, enabled the teams to finalize their settings for the 6 Hours of Most.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were the fastest to go into action. The factory BMW M 1000 RR posted a 1:35.664 fastest lap despite a very cold track, ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and Wójcik Racing Team.

Other 6 Hours of Most podium hopefuls were also in the Top 10: Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, VRD Igol Experiences, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Moto Ain, ERC Endurance-Ducati, LRP Poland and Wójcik Racing Team 2, the fastest Superstock in the chilly morning air at Most.

LRP Poland will not be on the starting grid because of a breakdown towards the end of warm-up. The Polish team have to replace their engine and will start from the pit lane after their BMW S 1000 RR is repaired.

The final, with Yoshimura SERT Motul et VRD Igol Experiences competing for the world title, will be flagged off at 11am.

The 6 Hours of Most will be broadcast live on Eurosport and several other channels and platforms around the world.

