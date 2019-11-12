BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team aiming higher

Factory squad BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has announced a new three-rider line-up to shine at Sepang. The S 1000 RR #37 will be entrusted to Ilya Mikhalchik, Kenny Foray and Markus Reiterberger.

Having secured an impressive third-place finish in its FIM Endurance World Championship debut at the Bol d’Or in September, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is aiming even higher with a new three-rider line-up for the 8 Hours of Sepang in Malaysia on Saturday 14 December.

The factory BMW team has announced the arrival of German rider Markus Reiterberger alongside seasoned Frenchman Kenny Foray (the 2014 endurance world champion) and the very fast Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik, a two-time German IDM Superbike champion who set the fastest race lap of the Bol d’Or.

25-year-old Reiterberger also has two IDM Superbike championship titles to his credit, along with the 2018 European Superstock crown and a 14th-place finish in the 2019 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Since 2014, Markus Reiterberger has also built up considerable experience in endurance racing. He finished on the second step of the podium with Wepol BMW Penz13 during his last FIM EWC appearance at the 2017 Bol d’Or.

This line-up comprising Kenny Foray, Ilya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger will definitely be starting as one of the race favourites at Sepang.

Werner Daemen, team manager

“I am very happy that Markus will be riding for us at Sepang. With his experience gained in the Superbike World Championship and his talent, he will support Kenny and Ilya superbly. Markus was incredibly fast in Sepang in 2016. Back then, he almost finished on the podium in the Superbike World Championship. Maybe he might make the difference for us.”

Markus Reiterberger

“I would like to thank Werner and the team for the opportunity to race at Sepang. I am already really looking forward to Sepang. It is an excellent circuit and I was on for my best result in the Superbike World Championship there in 2016. I was running a safe fourth until shortly before the finish, when I had to retire due to a technical issue. With that in mind, I have fond memories of Sepang. The track offers plenty of grip and I think we are well-placed to do well with our bike. I have two strong team-mates and together we will do everything we can to get a top result.”

