The factory BMW team are going out on track this season on their new M 1000 RR. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are doing several test sessions to fine-tune the settings of the 2021 model. We met up with BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team during the tests at Le Mans, which is hosting the 24 Heures Motos, the opening race of the FIM Endurance World Championship, on 17 and 18 April.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who are currently testing on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans, began their back-to-back programme of tests right from January. “Everything is new,” explains team manager Werner Daemen, “so there are a lot of parts to create and adapt to this new BMW model.”

The factory BMW team are doing several test sessions to manage the race even before the start of the FIM Endurance World Championship. “We’ve drawn up a testing programme covering 4,500 km,” says technical director Steven Casaer. “It’s a run equivalent to a 24-hour race and we’re almost there. We also have a significant programme of development with Dunlop to choose the right tyres.”

The new machine will therefore be a new discovery against the competition in April at the 24 Heures Motos. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team seem very confident as to the changes to the 2021 model. “We’ve gained in terms of performance and I’d almost say reliability,” says Casaer. “The backup and safety systems have changed. For example, if a rider runs off into a sandpit, the traction control recognizes this phase. The rider can switch off traction control to slide his way out of the sandpit.”

The aerodynamic winglets of the new BMW M 1000 RR will make it easy to spot on the track. “It’s not just aesthetic,” says Casaer. “It’s impressive because it really has an aerodynamic effect and a lot of influence on the chassis. We’ve done tests in all situations to fine-tune the settings.”

