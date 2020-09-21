The factory BMW team are raring to go for the final at Estoril. Kenny Foray, Markus Reiterberger and Peter Hickman will be riding the S 1000 RR and gunning for victory in Portugal, plus a Top 3 spot in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Having been deprived of a place among the Top 5 at the 24 Heures Motos due to a crash at the tail end of the race, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team have refocused with the aim of ending their first FIM EWC season with a flourish. Despite the Le Mans retirement, the Belgian factory team are still in the running for the title because of their 3rd-place finishes at the Bol d’Or and the 8 Hours of Sepang. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team get to the 12 Hours of Estoril in 4th place in the provisional world rankings. They are 45 points behind the leader, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, but there are 67.5 points up for grabs at the final in Portugal.

FIM EWC Wójcik Racing Team already on the podium at Estoril A DAY AGO

New BMW line-up at EstorilIn the absence of Ilya Mikhalchik, who will be defending his German IDM Superbike championship title at Hockenheim, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team have recruited British rider Peter Hickman to partner Germany’s Markus Reiterberger and Frenchman Kenny Foray at Estoril. Peter Hickman, one of the front-runners in the BSB British Superbike, was also the team’s back-up rider at Le Mans.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director“As ‘rookies’, we have put on a very good show in all three races so far. It is very motivating that we still have a mathematical chance of winning the title. However, our main goal is to produce another top performance and be right at the front of the race again. Then we will see where we end up in the championship. To end our debut season in the top three and thus on the podium in the world championship would be a great reward for all the hard work put in by everyone involved.”

FIM EWC VRD Igol Pierret Experiences aiming higher 18/09/2020 AT 14:23