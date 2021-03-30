The factory BMW team made their mark right from the first day of testing at Le Mans. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team dominated the competition. VRD Igol Experiences confirmed their ambitions with the 2nd-fastest performance of the day ahead of the factory teams.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team knocked the competition for six at Le Mans with a 1:36.096 lap. The BMW team beat the record for the fastest race lap at the 24 Heures Motos set by Randy de Puniet in 2017 (a 1:36.408). In their second season in the FIM EWC and their first on the BMW M 1000 RR, Werner Daemen’s team were clearly setting the stage for a world title chase.

Another team in top form at the preparatory tests for the 24 Heures Motos were VRD Igol Experiences. The French privateer team on Yamaha are going into their third FIM EWC season with the goal of competing with the factory teams. VRD Igol Experiences proved as much today, placing ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Yoshimura SERT Motul and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar on the timesheets. YART Yamaha are the only factory team missing from the tests.

Tati Team Beringer Racing will also be worth keeping an eye on. After two seasons of learning the ropes in EWC, the French team performed very well, posting the day’s 6th-fastest time. They were ahead of another of last season’s major players, Wójcik Racing Team.

In Superstock, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers clearly dominated the class ahead of Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore who are making a return to the FIM EWC.

It remains to be seen how other ambitious teams such as 3ART Best of Bike, Moto Ain, Maco Racing, ERC Endurance Ducati, Team LRP Poland and R2CL fare on the second day of testing on Wednesday.

The 20 best times of the day on the Bugatti circuitBMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – 1:36.096

VRD Igol Experiences – 1:36.476

F.C.C. TSR Honda France – 1:36.672

Yoshimura SERT Motul – 1:36.840

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar – 1:36.842

Tati Team Beringer Racing – 1:37.466

Wójcik Racing Team – 1:37.518

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers (SST) – 1:37.745

3ART Best of Bike – 1:37.849

Moto Ain – 1:37.903

Maco Racing – 1:37.912

ERC Endurance Ducati – 1:38.023

Team LRP Poland – 1:38.170

R2CL – 1:38.261

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore (SST) – 1:38.756

Bolliger Team Switzerland – 1:38.899

OG Motosport by Sarazin (SST) – 1:39.134

JMA Action Bike (SST) – 1:39.246

Junior Team LMS Suzuki (SST) – 1:39.359

Fast Team Racing (SST) – 1:39.463

