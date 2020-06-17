FIM EWC

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team training session at Zolder

Image credit: Fimewc.com

2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team made their first post-lockdown outing at the Zolder circuit in Belgium. The team were keen to get back into the groove and practice their pit stops.

The Belgian factory-backed BMW team picked Zolder to do their first few runs after the health crisis-forced suspension. In the absence of Ilya Mikhalchik, who is still unable to leave the Ukraine, and Markus Reiterberger, who was unavailable, Kenny Foray was the only one of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s three-rider line-up to go out on track. He was able to test the three S 1000 RR bikes that have been prepared for the next two EWC races: the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d‘Or.

FIM EWC

One number, one story – No Limits Motor Team’s 44 caliber

YESTERDAY AT 06:59

This initial outing was also intended to get BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s multinational pit crew back together to revive their reflexes, optimize pit stop time and prepare for emergency repairs during the race.

Steven Casaer, team’s technical director: “We made good progress. We tried out different stopping methods and found one that’s markedly faster and more efficient, especially for brake changes. We haven’t had to do any so far, but it’s always good to be prepared and be familiar with the task. We also did some mock repairs after a crash. The mechanics did a great job, but I hope we won’t have to actually put it into practice.”

Kenny Foray, rider: “It was really great to be in Zolder. It was the first time that I had been able to ride the motorcycle in three long months. We tested a few parts and at the end of the day I did a few laps just for fun. The feeling was incomparable! I was so happy to be able to work with my team again. I am now looking forward to next test in Le Mans, mid-July. I want to get back on the racetrack as soon as possible and I think we are very well prepared.”

Werner Daemen, team manager:“At Zolder we focused on testing new parts and Kenny did a really good job. We tested the teamwork and tried to get even faster. Of course, we followed the new security measures based on COVID-19, also to get used to them for the following tests and events.”

Look at BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team at work in Zolder.

https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradEWC/videos/265476054759395/

What's On

