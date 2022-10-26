FIM Endurance World Championship race winners Ilya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger were in action when the Spanish Superbike Championship reached its climax at Jerez in Spain recently.
Mykhalchyk, who has claimed two wins and four podiums this season, was riding a BMW M 1000 RR for the easyRace BMW Team.
Ad
The pole-sitter at the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or last month, the Ukrainian finished seventh in the first race of the Jerez weekend but was forced to retire from the second race with a technical issue.
FIM EWC
EWC’s hard-working Vincon shows pace after accepting late IDM stand-in role
Reiterberger (pictured), meanwhile, was making a guest appearance for the BMW-equipped Dunlop Test Team to perform tyre tests under race conditions. After narrowly missing out on a podium in race one by finishing fourth, the German was then unable to continue in race two after contact with another rider forced him to crash.
L’article BMW-powered EWC aces in action at Jerez est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Race underway to repeat Spa EWC victory, says BMW team boss Daemen
FIM EWC
Remembering when… There was Spa heartbreak for YART
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad