BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team could be the outfit to beat when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is decided during the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or next month.
That prospect follows the first day of testing for the legendary 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard today, which ended with the Belgium-based squad on top courtesy of a best lap of 1m52.517s around the 5.674-kilometre layout in southern France.
Ad
The winner of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June produced its day-topping performance during this afternoon’s three-hour session, which, like the morning, took place in warm and dry conditions.
FIM EWC
EWC Bol d’Or preparations accelerate as two-day test begins
YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC, which is still chasing a race victory in this season’s championship, was fastest in the morning running with a benchmark 1m53.503s effort.
F.C.C. TSR Honda France was the second fastest squad during the day behind BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team on a 1m53.201s, followed by YART.
Preparations for the Bol d’Or continue tomorrow (Wednesday) with the second day of testing. EWC riders will be on track from 10h00-12h00 CET and again from 14h00-17h00.
L’article BMW-powered EWC squad fastest so far in Bol d’Or testing est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Pitlane Endurance’s Le Mans trio returns for Bol d’Or EWC final
FIM EWC
Antiga joins Team 33 Louit April Moto’s Bol d’Or EWC bid
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad