BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team could be the outfit to beat when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is decided during the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or next month.
That prospect follows the first day of testing for the legendary 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard today, which ended with the Belgium-based squad on top courtesy of a best lap of 1m52.517s around the 5.674-kilometre layout in southern France.
The winner of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June produced its day-topping performance during this afternoon’s three-hour session, which, like the morning, took place in warm and dry conditions.
FIM EWC
EWC Bol d’Or preparations accelerate as two-day test begins
9 HOURS AGO
YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC, which is still chasing a race victory in this season’s championship, was fastest in the morning running with a benchmark 1m53.503s effort.
F.C.C. TSR Honda France was the second fastest squad during the day behind BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team on a 1m53.201s, followed by YART.
Preparations for the Bol d’Or continue tomorrow (Wednesday) with the second day of testing. EWC riders will be on track from 10h00-12h00 CET and again from 14h00-17h00.
L’article BMW-powered EWC squad fastest so far in Bol d’Or testing est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Pitlane Endurance’s Le Mans trio returns for Bol d’Or EWC final
YESTERDAY AT 04:05
FIM EWC
Antiga joins Team 33 Louit April Moto’s Bol d’Or EWC bid
28/08/2022 AT 16:23