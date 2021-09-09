BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team climbed onto the podium at Le Mans and Estoril in 2021. But the factory team created last season are still seeking their first victory in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were impressive during the private tests for the Bol d’Or in early September, and are regularly among the front runners. The Belgian team’s Dunlop-shod M 1000 RR shines in qualifying and the race.

But in the FIM EWC, the team were slowed down by crashes at both the 24 Heures Motos and the 12 Hours of Estoril. Despite these errors, the team managed by Werner Daemen managed to get back up and worked flat out to get on the 3rd step of the podium – proof of a fast race pace.

It won’t take much for the BMW riders Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik, Javier Forés and Kenny Foray to raise the winner’s trophy.

Werner Daemen, the team manager of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, offers his analysis. “We need to concentrate harder. The performances are always good but as we saw at Estoril, all the top teams crashed. Those who stayed on their bikes, like FCC, did a great job. Even though they weren’t the fastest, they didn’t crash and they won. We’re still a young team and we’re developing our machine in each race. We’re also strengthening the coherence of our team. We’re capable of winning but we need everything to align perfectly, and we need to be fast and not crash. The win is close but we need to concentrate more and get lucky.”

