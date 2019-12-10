BMW Sepang Racing Team: A new high-profile team in Malaysia

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and Adam Norrodin will be at the start of the 8 Hours of Sepang. The two Malaysian stars will team up with Julien da Costa to fly the BMW Sepang Racing Team colours in the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship in Malaysia on Saturday 14 December.

A 51th team has been announced for the 8 Hours de Sepang. The Malaysian squad – a Sepang Racing Team entry – will take to the track on a high-performance machine, the BMW S1000RR, with two of Asia’s star riders, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and Adam Norrodin, teaming up in the saddle with French endurance racing specialist Julien da Costa.

The first ARRC Superbike champion in history

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman has just won the Asia Road Racing Championship’s first-ever Superbike crown on a BMW S1000RR. He wrested the title in the final race in Thailand on Sunday 1 December from YART Yamaha rider Broc Parkes, who had dominated the new Superbike class of the 2019 Asia Road Racing Championship. Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman also finished 2nd at the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours with Kawasaki Team Green and won the ARRC Supersport 600 championship title in 2017 and 2013. He was a Moto2 rider in 2014 and 2015.

Adam Norrodin, who competed in both Moto3 and Moto2 in 2019, also stood out in the Asia Road Racing Championship final in Thailand last weekend in the Supersport 600 category, taking a brilliant win in Race 1 and the runner-up spot in Race 2.

The experience of an FIM EWC title winner

The two highly competitive Malaysian riders will feature from the outset among the favourites to win. Julien da Costa’s experience will serve them well in grasping the challenges of endurance racing. The French rider won the 2013 FIM EWC title with Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and finished 16th at the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours with Team ERC Endurance (BMW-mounted in that race).

The first outing of the S1000RR #48 run by BMW Sepang Racing Team is therefore eagerly awaited, with the first practice sessions at the Sepang International Circuit scheduled for Wednesday 11 December.

Razlan Razali, Chief Executive Officer of Sepang International Circuit says

“SIC aims to bring in world championship events to Malaysia that will not just fuel the thirst of motorheads here but also provides a platform for our Malaysian talents to participate and compete in a world class level. I’m glad to see seven of our Malaysian riders competing in the FIM EWC and another three in the FIA WTCR. It will be an exciting weekend and I urge all motorsport fans to come and join in support of our local talents.”

8 Hours of Sepang 2019 - Provisional entry list 10 December

