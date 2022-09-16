BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team will start the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship from pole position – its first in the EWC and a further boost to its title chances.

The Belgian outfit is one of five squads firmly in the fight for winning the coveted FIM EWC Teams’ crown during this weekend’s 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour race and its performance at Circuit Paul Ricard means there have now been three different polesitters during the wide-open 2022 season.

With the results based on the average time of a team’s fastest two riders from Thursday’s First Qualifying and today’s Second Qualifying, the session-topping laps from Markus Rieterberger and Illya Mykhalchyk on their Dunlop-equipped BMW M1000RR proved decisive in southern France.

After topping the First Qualifying order with a best time of 1m52.267s, German rider Reiterberger went faster still in Second Qualifying with a rapid 1m51.693s effort. However, it was Mykhalchyk, from Ukraine, who came out on top with a sensational 1m51.641s benchmark effort.

In the Dunlop-supported Superstock category, Wójcik Racing Team took pole for the second consecutive round of the FIM Endurance World Cup having achieved the feat for the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June.

