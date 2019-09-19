Bol d’Or: 2 days to go

There will be 36 contracted teams and 20 countries represented among the 56 teams at the start of the 2019 Bol d’Or. The 83rd edition of the race will be flagged off on the Paul Ricard circuit at 3pm on Saturday 21 September.

On the entry list, the Number 1 plate features on the ZX-10RR ridden by Webike SRC Kawasaki France, the new name of the team who currently hold the world championship title, and who will defend their crown with the support of their new Japanese partner. Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa will be riding the ZX-10RR #1.

They will come up against a number of rivals on their road to the 2019-2020 FIM EWC title. Like the reigning champions, both F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team are heading back into the fray with unchanged line-ups: Josh Hook, Freddy Foray and Mike di Meglio for the Japanese Honda-mounted squad and Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Gregg Black on the French team’s Suzuki. Another major factory-backed competitor is YART Yamaha. The Austrian team will be at the start of the Bol d’Or with riders Loris Baz, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa. Belgian outfit BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, a much-awaited newcomer among the factory teams, have a cosmopolitan line-up comprising Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik, German rider Julian Puffe and Frenchman Kenny Foray, with Belgium’s Bastien Mackels as back-up rider.

No fewer than 20 nations are represented among the 56 teams who will start the race at 3pm on Saturday. 36 teams (19 in the Formula EWC class and 17 in Superstock) are contracted to compete in the entire 2019-2020 FIM EWC season. All 36 teams will race the 8 Hours of Sepang, the new FIM EWC round, with Eurosport Events, the promoter of the championship, handling all aspects of the logistics.

At the Bol d’Or, the first of the season’s five rounds, the initial skirmish on the track will take place during free practice on Thursday morning.

2019 Bol d’Or: Entry list

