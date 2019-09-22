Bol d’Or: Another upset after the race

The Bol d’Or podium has been changed. Suzuki Endurance Racing Team are still the race winners ahead of Wójcik Racing Team, but Team ERC Endurance, who finished third, have been demoted.

Following post-race scrutineering after the Bol d’Or, the FIM jury has decided to demote Team ERC Endurance for non-compliance with the rule regarding fuel tank capacity.



The German BMW-mounted ERC Endurance team will cede their place on the podium to a squad riding another of the German manufacturer’s machines.



BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who were making their FIM EWC debut at the Bol d’Or with riders Ilya Mikhalchik, Julian Puffe and Kenny Foray, are third.

