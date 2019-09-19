Bol d’Or gets started

The Bol d’Or has kicked off with new lap records set right from free practice. YART Yamaha and Webike SRC Kawasaki France have already beaten last year’s 1:54.007 fastest lap in qualifying.

YART Yamaha posted a 1:53.569 fastest lap thanks to Marvin Fritz in free practice this morning, thereby setting a new EWC record on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France, the reigning champions, set the morning’s second-fastest lap, a 1:53.964.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France were third quickest with a 1:54.412 lap just ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team. Despite a crash involving their Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, the new factory team making their FIM EWC debut this season, are already among the front-runners, setting a time of 1:54.563, just ahead of the factory Suzuki’s 1:54.592.

Tati Team Beaujolais Racing got off to a fine start, finishing in sixth place right behind the factory-backed teams.

The best performance in the Superstock class came from Moto Ain, who are determined to defend their status as winners of the FIM Endurance World Cup against Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers and Motors Events, who finished in the Top 15 after free practice.

The first qualifying session this afternoon will give an idea of the pecking order in the 2019-2020 FIM EWC. The second qualifying session will take place on Friday morning. The 83rd Bol d’Or will be flagged off at 3pm French time on Saturday 21 September.

Bol d'Or 2019 - Free practices results

