After being suspended at 6pm on Saturday because of bad weather, the race restarted as announced at 6am today (Sunday).

The Bol d’Or has resumed on a still-damp track at the Paul Ricard circuit. The race restarted with the riders going out behind the safety cars in the same order as the lap before the red flag was raised to suspend the race.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France restarted in the lead ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki France, Wójcik Racing Team – who led the race in the rain – and Tecmas BMW GMC.

The fastest Superstock, Moto Ain, restarted the race in 7th place.

First set of points

In line with the FIM EWC rules, the first set of points was awarded to the 10 leading teams in Formula EWC and in Superstock 8 hours into the race, on the basis of the riders’ positions on Saturday at the time when the race was suspended. F.C.C. TSR Honda France earned 10 points in the EWC lead, as did Moto Ain, the leader of the standings in Superstock at this stage.

A second set of intermediate points is usually awarded at 7am, after 16 hours of racing, but the FIM race jury has decided to delay the awarding to 10.30am, which will mark the halfway point of this highly unusual Bol d’Or race.

Bol d'Or 2019 - Classification after 8h

8h points in Formula EWC

8h points in Superstock

L’article Bol d’Or has restarted est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com