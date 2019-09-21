Bol d’Or: Race suspended

The Bol d’Or was interrupted at 6pm because of worsening weather conditions on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Following a heavy thundery shower on the Le Castellet circuit, the race direction decided to suspend the Bol d’Or at 6pm, three hours into the race, to ensure the safety of the competing riders.

The competing bikes have been parked in the pit lane with no possibility of intervention by the crews while waiting for the race to start again.

The race direction has informed the teams of the race restart procedure over the coming hours, and announced that the interruption is expected to last for at least three hours.

