After being interrupted at 6pm because of rain and severe weather conditions on the Paul Ricard circuit, the Bol d’Or will restart at 6am on Sunday.

Having suspended the race at 6pm on Saturday to ensure the safety of the riders competing in the Bol d’Or, the FIM race direction, the race organizer Éditions Larivière and Eurosport Events, the promoter of the FIM EWC, have decided to prolong the suspension of the race until 6 o’ clock on Sunday morning.

The Bol d’Or was suspended three hours into the race because of severe weather conditions, with the bikes put into parc ferme in the pit lane. Teams were given permission to take their bikes back into the pit boxes this evening. The bikes will be brought out shortly before 6am on Sunday for a fresh start behind the safety cars in the same order as the standings at 6pm on Saturday before suspension of the race.

L’article Bol d’Or to restart at 6am on Sunday est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com