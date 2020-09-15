The 12 Hours of Estoril marks a new chapter in the Swiss team’s history. It will be the last race for Hanspeter Bolliger. The team manager for the past 38 years will hand over the reins to his son Kevin. The season finale in Portugal will also see the launch of Bolliger Team Switzerland’s new tyre partnership. The Kawasaki #8 will be Michelin-shod.

Bolliger Team Switzerland is one of the FIM EWC’s most iconic teams, and among the longest-standing outfits in the championship. The privately run Swiss team ran their first-ever endurance race in 1982 under the stewardship of team creator Hanspeter Bolliger.

Always quick to capitalize on the slightest error on the part of the factory teams, Bolliger’s riders often propel the Kawasaki #8 into in the upper echelons and stand on the podium. Bolliger Team Switzerland regularly feature among the FIM Endurance World Championship Top 10. They secured the world title runner-up spot in 2005 and 2010, and 3rd place overall in the 2009 and 2014 championships.

After a few years as his father’s right-hand man, 28-year-old Kevin Bolliger is preparing to take over as team manager. Hanspeter will officially hand over the reins to his son at Estoril and bow out after the race in Portugal on 26 September.

With the 24 Heures Motos in late August marking the final race for Roman Stamm, a Bolliger rider for the past 15 years, Estoril truly starts a new chapter in the team’s history.

Bolliger Team Switzerland are also undertaking a new challenge at the 12 Hours of Estoril. The Swiss team with historic ties to Pirelli have now entered into a partnership with Michelin. The Kawasaki #8 will go out on track using Michelin tyres for the first time at Estoril.

