F.C.C. TSR Honda France is the FIM Endurance World Championship winner for 2022* following a dramatic title showdown during the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24 hours.

The Japanese squad was one of five outfits in a firm fight for glory starting the Circuit Paul Ricard season finale but prevailed as its four rivals hit trouble.

Mike Di Meglio and Josh Hook were joined on the #5 Honda for the final event of the year by Alan Techer, who replaced Gino Rea, who suffered serious head injuries in a crash at Suzuka last month but helped F.C.C. TSR Honda France to podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

*Subject to confirmation of the final results

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

