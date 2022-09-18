The combined season-long efforts of Baptiste Guittet, Hugo Clere and Philipp Steinmayr were enough for Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore to win the FIM Endurance World Cup*, despite the French squad dropping out of contention with a mechanical failure earlier in the race.
However, a Superstock win at Le Mans and a second place at Spa-Francorchamps were enough to secure the title for the Yamaha-powered team.
*Subject to confirmation of the final results
