Yoshimura SERT Motul has won the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
Riders Greg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Siméon combined to give the Suzuki-powered Japanese squad, which is based in Le Mans, a standout victory ahead of YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC and F.C.C. TSR Honda France.
Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore claimed the Dunlop Superstock Trophy.
