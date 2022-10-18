Chrissy Rouse, part of the team that commentated on Eurosport UK’s live coverage of the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2022 and a rider in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, was remembered at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Rouse died from injuries sustained in an accident at Donington Park earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of grief and leading to the BSB paddock paying tribute to the young British rider.

Members of Chrissy’s family and his closest friends were joined on the grid by event officials, riders, teams, marshals and other members of the BSB community to remember a popular talent.

The BSB community also remembered seven-time Grand Prix champion Phil Read and World Supersport rider Victor Steeman who both passed away recently.

Photo: Facebook.com/britishsuperbike

