The British team are gearing up for their second season in the FIM Endurance World Championship. British Endurance Racing Team have put together a new line-up alongside Jonathan Railton. He will be shored up by Joe Akroyd and brothers Kurt and Matthew Wigley.

Having finished 16th in the FIM EWC in their second full season in 2020, the British privateer team are back with a stronger line-up backing Jon Railton. British Endurance Racing Team’s Dunlop-shod Suzuki #31 has also switched categories and will now be competing for the FIM Superstock World Cup.

British Endurance Racing Team have recruited Joe Akroyd. The 31-year-old racer has built up an impressive track record in the Isle de Man TT and the Manx GP. He will make his debut in world endurance at the 24 Heures Motos in the saddle of the British Suzuki.

Twins Kurt and Matthew Wigley, 25, round off this all-British line-up. They have been competing in the British Supersport championship for the past 5 years. Kurt finished 10th in the championship in 2020.

“Our goal is to finish in the Top 10 inSuperstock,” says David Railton, the team manager of British Endurance Racing Team.

