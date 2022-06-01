ADSS 97, the sole British FIM Endurance World Championship entrant, is determined to build on its successful start to the EWC season at Le Mans – and has gone to even greater lengths to do so.

After finishing 12th among the Dunlop Superstock Trophy runners in 20th overall at the 24 Heures Motos in April, ADSS 97 prepared for this week’s 24H SPA EWC Motos during last month’s two-day test at the legendary Belgian venue.

As well as gaining vital knowledge of the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the test provided riders James Edwards, Chris Platt, Jonathan Railton and reserve Johnny Blackshaw the opportunity to develop a base set-up for their Kawasaki ZX-10RR, while also testing new fuel tanks after a fuel starvation problem at Le Mans necessitated more pitstops than normally necessary. ADSS 97 reported the changes solved the issue.

“After such a positive baptism in EWC at last year’s Bol D’or and our recent outing at Le Mans, we can’t wait to take on the iconic Spa circuit,” said Craig Watson, ADSS 97’s Team Manager. “First night practice is going to be interesting to understand the level of visibility for the riders. For this race only we have fitted additional lighting to cope with the unique nature of the circuit and its night time visibility. We tested the mounts on the test and after 10 hours of running no vibration related issues were found but our first real test of the kit’s brightness will come on Thursday evening practice.”

Rider Chris Platt added: “I have raced once before at Spa in the 6 Hours, I loved the track then and with the upgrades for the 24-hour race it has to be the best circuit in the world from my perspective. It is so fast and exciting, I can’t wait to get started.”

After performing the reserve rider role at Le Mans, James Edwards swaps places with John Blackshaw for Spa.

