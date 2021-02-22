Broc Parkes has announced he is giving up racing. The 39-year-old Australian rider has a career spanning over 20 years in various international championships, including 8 seasons in the FIM Endurance World Championship flying the Yamaha colours.

Broc Parkes was once again on the podium of the last FIM Endurance World Championship race in Portugal in September 2020. The Australian rider, who finished 3rd at the 12 Hours of Estoril with Wójcik Racing Team, had been a YART Yamaha mainstay since 2013.

A fast, solid and reliable rider, he often climbed onto the podium with the Austrian factory Yamaha team, while also clinching 2nd place in the Asia Road Racing Superbike Championship in 2019.

Broc Parkes started his career in his home country in the late 1990s, but soon became an international rider.

The Australian 125 et 250 Production champion in 1999, he finished 3rd in the All Japan X-Formula Championship and went on to compete in the Superbike World Championship. He really caught the eye in the Supersport World Championship, with two runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2007. Broc Parkes also wrote his name in the annals of MotoGP and the British Superbike Championship.

At 39, following an action-packed international career, Broc Parkes has announced he wants to focus on his family.

“I’ve returned to Australia permanently to spend more time and to start to live a ‘normal’ life with my children. They have spent their entire life either following me around or waiting on my race commitments, but I feel now is the right time that I make my family my priority and be a part of their everyday lives. It is time for me to put their wants and needs first and honour my commitment as their dad."“While this might be my retirement from racing, it isn’t me stepping away from the sport that I loved and has given me so much. I will continue to work with Yamaha in a testing and mentoring role throughout the 2021 season.”

