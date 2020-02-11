Wójcik Racing Team have scaled up their ambitions after turning heads at the 2019 Bol d’Or. Broc Parkes, a YART Yamaha mainstay since 2013, will ride for the Polish team at the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 18 and 19 April.

Wójcik Racing Team have become a household name among endurance racing fans since their heroic performance at the Bol d’Or last September. The Polish team’s Yamaha #77 surged into the lead at the start of the race on a soaking wet track, finishing on the second step of the podium with British rider Gino Rea, Swedish rider Christoffer Bergman and Frenchman Axel Maurin.

Now third in the provisional standings after the 8 Hours of Sepang, the second race of the season, Wójcik Racing Team are targeting another podium at the 24 Heures Motos.

Since Christoffer Bergman will be away racing in World Supersport, Wójcik Racing Team have recruited a stand-in who is well equipped to take on the challenge.

Australian rider Broc Parkes will join the Polish team, riding the Yamaha R1 he knows inside-out, having spent the past seven seasons with YART Yamaha, who will be fielding Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa at the 24 Heures Motos.

After consistently featuring in the World Supersport Top 5 from 2004 to 2012, Broc Parkes has been an FIM EWC rider since 2013. He also flies the Yamaha colours in the Asia Road Racing Championship Superbike class. He took 2nd place in the ARRC Superbike in 2019.

L’article Broc Parkes joins Wójcik Racing Team est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com