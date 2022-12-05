More help is needed to ensure the funding target for Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment is met.

Almost £86,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe appeal launched by the FIM Endurance World Championship rider’s family in the aftermath of his crash while practicing for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

However, with the funding goal standing at £125,000, more support is needed to help Rea’s recovery.

Rea was in his first season riding for F.C.C. TSR Honda France and had impressed with podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and the 24H SPA EWC Motos, where his ride to clinch third place in wet conditions has become the stuff of EWC legend.

However, his crash in Japan left him with serious head injuries and in need of extensive and costly treatment, making the need for financial donations vital.

