Niccolò Canepa has revealed how his liking of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps stems from time spent on PlayStation as a child.

The YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC rider is expected to be one of the contenders for victory in next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos from 4-5 June.

While the second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship will provide the Italian with his first competitive experience on the legendary Belgian track, he will have some idea of where to turn left and right.

“I don’t know the track, it will be the first time for me but I was always playing the track on the PlayStation when I was a kid and it was always my favourite track so I’m really excited to try it for real with a proper bike,” said Canepa, who partnered team-mates Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika to second place in last month’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans.

“I have huge respect for this track because all the riders who already tried this track said it will be very difficult, technical and for sure you have to have respect. On the other side I am super-excited to ride there because it’s going to be an amazing event, an amazing race.”

