Champion Lubricants joins the select circle of FIM Endurance World Championship official partners starting from the 2020 24 Heures Motos. The partnership with the international lubricant specialist will extend into the 2020-2021 season.

International brand Champion Lubricants has chosen the FIM Endurance World Championship to give its name added lustre in the motorcycle market. Champion Lubricants will be an official partner of the FIM EWC as of the 24 Heures Motos, to be held at Le Mans on 29 and 30 August.

A sport as challenging as endurance racing provides Champion Lubricants with the ideal testing ground to boost the renown and credibility of its all-new 360° motorcycle range, launched in late 2019. This comprehensive range comprises lubricants as well as cleaners and coolants. It also meets the needs of all motorcyclists, from occasional riders to top-level pro racers.

Eurosport Events is pleased to offer Champion Lubricants unrivalled worldwide exposure as a result of ever-expanding international coverage of the FIM Endurance World Championship, which has grown steadily since its arrival as promoter in 2015.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events“We are very pleased to have Champion Lubricants come on board as an FIM EWC official partner alongside Tag Heuer, Dunlop and Webike. We are familiar with the high performance of their products, and have been in touch with the brand since the launch of their 360° motorcycle range last year. Champion will partner us with effect from the 24 Heures Motos, which marks the championship’s restart and promises an exciting show on track.”

Frédéric Decroix, Global Marketing Director of Champion Lubricants“The FIM Endurance World Championship is a fantastic show, taking the riders and machines to the very limit and demanding great courage, concentration and determination as well as unfailing performance, innovation and reliability. It is in line with the Champion brand’s commitment to ‘Deliver Full Potential’, requiring the rider and machine to be in perfect sync with each other so that the competitors can give their best during the entire race. What’s more, through the shared quest for top level performance, this partnership offers an amazing opportunity to showcase the strength of the Champion brand while supporting top-level motorcycle racing. Despite the postponements and disruptions due to the global health crisis, we are very enthusiastic about launching this partnership on the world-famous Le Mans circuit.”

