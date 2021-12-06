All the FIM world champions were in the spotlight on Saturday evening during the FIM Awards organized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme in Monaco. The Suzuki Yoshimura SERT Motul team received an ovation from the motorcycling world.

The ceremony rewarded not only the 2021 but also the 2020 FIM world champions, as last year’s FIM Awards ceremony was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Suzuki team were therefore doubly in the spotlight. Suzuki Endurance Racing Team won the FIM Endurance world title for the 2019-2020 season and the new Franco-Japanese team Yoshimura SERT Motul won the 2021 FIM EWC season.

The Suzuki team went up twice to the stage of the Salle des Etoiles du Sporting Monte-Carlo.

Damien Saulnier, the team manager du Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, and the riders Gregg Black and Etienne Masson, received the award for the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season.

For the 2021 world title, the FIM Award was handed to Yohei Kato, the director of Yoshimura SERT Motul, and the riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli.

The previous day, the FIM honoured Fujio Yoshimura during its annual general meeting. The head of Yoshimura Japan received the Nicolas Rodil del Valle gold medal from Jorge Viegas, President of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, for meritorious service and enhancing the renown of this great Japanese company created by his father Pop Yoshimura.

