Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore rider Hugo Clere celebrated his squad’s pole position in the Dunlop Superstock Trophy by issuing a word of caution.

Frenchman Clere joined compatriots Baptiste Guittet and Philipp Steinmayer in topping the Dunlop Superstock Trophy for the FIM Endurance World Championship season-opening 24 Heures Motos.

Ad

“We are satisfied because it’s a pole position, we knew that we could do this performance this morning because of the cold temperatures, which was of course the best conditions for us. I am happy, we had some very good lap times, we did the job and myself too.

FIM EWC Qualifying report: 24 Heures Motos pole hat-trick for top EWC team YART 4 HOURS AGO

Clere continued: “The most important now is the race. We remember last year that the number 18 Yamaha had the pole position for the Superstock class but, unfortunately, we had a very unlucky beginning of the race and we stopped quite early in the race. We are back in pole position and we really hope we can finish the race and, of course, a podium is the target in the Superstock class.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 24 Heures Motos Qualifying flash: Le Mans pole hat-trick for top EWC team YART 7 HOURS AGO