The 45th 24 Heures Motos weekend gets underway for real today with the first track action on the Circuit Bugatti signalling the start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season.
Here’s a reminder of what’s coming up on Thursday 14 April:
09h45-11h45: FIM EWC Free Practice
11h55-12h15: Proclassic First Qualifying
14h05-14h25: FIM Sidecar World Championship Free Practice
14h40-15h00: Handy Race Free Practice
16h00-16h20: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Blue Rider)
16h30-16h50: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
17h00-17h20: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Red Rider)
17h30-17h50: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Green Rider)
18h10-18h30: Handy Race Qualifying
18h45-19h05: FIM Sidecar World Championship First Qualifying
20h30-22h00: FIM EWC Night Practice
