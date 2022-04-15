It’s another busy day in the FIM Endurance World Championship with Second Qualifying for the 24 Heures Motos the highlight at Le Mans.

Here’s a reminder of the full schedule for Friday 15 April:

09h30-09h50: Proclassic Second Qualifying

10h20-10h40: FIM EWC Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

10h50-11h10: FIM EWC Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

11h20-11h40: FIM EWC Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

11h50-12h10: FIM EWC Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

12h25-12h45: FIM Sidecar World Championship Second Qualifying

14h00-14h20: Proclassic Race 1

14h40-15h05: Handy Race Race 1

15h25-16h00: FIM Sidecar World Championship Race 1

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

