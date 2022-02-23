Niccolò Canepa is adamant the bad luck is behind him in the FIM Endurance World Championship and that another title challenge is more than possible in 2022.

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC rider Canepa topped the EWC Riders’ standings at the end of the 2016/17 season but could do no better than sixth in 2021 alongside team-mates Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika.



Speaking during testing at Alméria in Spain earlier this month, Italian rider Canepa said: “We know we are always very, very fast and we are always fighting for the victory in every race. We had some bad luck in the last couple of years but for sure it’s not for us to give up. We are trying our best, the team are working incredibly well during the whole winter to give us a very good bike, to fix the problems we had last year. We are really confident we can fight for the title once again.”



YART took pole position for the 2021 EWC season opener, the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. But it ended the last year’s title chase missing out on winning the 6 Hours of Most by 70 milliseconds, the smallest gap in EWC history.

