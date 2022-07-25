Sylvain Guintoli is braced for a “tough” third round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship in Japan next month.

Part of the Yoshimura SERT Motul team that claimed the 2021 EWC title, Guintoli will partner Xavier Siméon and home hero Kazuki Watanabe in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours from 4-7 August aboard a Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

Following a successful test at Suzuka earlier this month, French rider Guintoli (pictured right with regular EWC team-mate Gregg Black) said: “We had a good feeling with the bike and the Bridgestone tyres and everything so a happy test and I’m looking forward to the race. But it’s always a tough ace so hopefully we can try to fight for the win or a podium.”

