The countdown to the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, is underway.

Ahead of the famous race taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from 15-18 September, FIMEWC.com will be highlighting the contenders, celebrating former winners and providing all the key information about this year’s EWC finale, plus lots more.

Ad

Watch the teaser video HERE

FIM EWC How they stand in EWC YESTERDAY AT 04:06

Click HERE for ticket information.

Find the provisional event timings HERE

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Lecuona keen on Suzuka return following debut EWC victory YESTERDAY AT 21:25