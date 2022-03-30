YART Yamaha Official Team EWC picked up where it left off yesterday by continuing to set the benchmark during the official Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos, which is set to open the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season from 14-17 April.

Having gone fastest in both sessions at Le Mans yesterday, YART ended Session 3 again in front with Marvin Fritz posting a 1m40.358s best lap on the 4.185-kilometre Bugatti Circuit, left damp by overnight rain.



BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team was second quickest in a time of 1m41.656s followed by Yoshimura SERT Motul and Univers Racing Motorsports, which set the pace in the Superstock category with its Kawasaki ZX 10R. Vitaïls Racing Igol was next followed by the Ducati-powered ERC Endurance squad.



Speaking following the completion of Session 3, YART’s fourth rider, Robin Mulhauser, said: “The package of the team is just perfect right now, all three main riders are top performers, fit and ready for the season. The bike in wet, dry, half wet, half dry works perfectly so the team is now in a good shape and ready for the 24 Heures Motos, that’s why they are the top of the list.



“More personally as the fourth rider I am not riding too much but I am still learning and it works perfectly.”



Session 4, which concludes the Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos, is due to run from 14h00-18h00 CET.

