The 2015 Moto3 world champion has joined R2CL. The French team are back for a full FIM EWC season with an all-British line-up comprising Danny Kent, Luke Mossey and Dan Linfoot.

R2CL are known for their exploits. The French privateer team had their most outstanding season in 2013, winning 4th place overall in the world standings and 2nd place at the 24 Heures Motos with British road racing specialist Guy Martin.

In 2021, R2CL are back with a new all-British line-up who have practically no experience of the sport – starting with Danny Kent, the 2015 Moto3 world champion. He will ride the R2CL Suzuki with two compatriots who compete in British Superbike, Luke Mossey and Dan Linfoot.

Dan Linfoot is the only one of the three sprint riders to have dipped his toe into the Endurance waters, having participated in the Suzuka 8 Hours. Cyril Cohen, the R2CL team manager, has deliberately taken on three high-performance sprint riders who are almost entirely new to Endurance. He spoke to us about his objectives. “In rational terms, the objective is the Top 10, but passion dictates that a Top 5 position would be better. The riders have their instructions: no going hell for leather right from the start, and preparing both physically and from the nutritional standpoint to complete the 24 hours.”

The Suzuki #2 will be worth keeping an eye on at the 24 Heures Motos.

